Sanjay Dutt looks frail in this picture; fans express concern over his health

A new viral picture of Sanjay Dutt has raised concern about his health. On Sunday, Sanju's fans began sending him "get well" messages for his speedy recovery. The image doing rounds on the Internet shows Sanjay looking weaker while posing along with one of his fans.

Seeing the picture, social media users wished Baba as Dutt is fondly called a speedy recovery. "Baba looks so weak. Hope he recovers soon," a user wrote. "Hope he feels better soon," another one wrote.

Currently, Sanjay Dutt is not in the best of his health. In August, Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. He has been undergoing chemotherapy at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. On August 11, he had shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, his wife Maanayata Dutt has been sharing motivational posts on social media for a long time. She shared this picture, a while ago on Instagram, and penned a beautiful note on how to 'never quit.' Have a look:

Wife Maanayata Dutt, who has been standing with her hubby like a rock, shared another picture of the two of them and penned a beautiful note for him, with words of empowerment as Sanjay Dutt continues his battle against cancer. Maanayata shared the below picture, which she captioned, "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life (sic)". Along with the caption, she added a couple of heart emojis. Take a look:

The actor is on the brink of completing four decades in the Hindi film industry. He began his career with Rocky in 1981 and became a big star with the success of films like Naam, Kabza, Saajan, Khalnayak, Sadak, Vaastav, Kaante, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Dus, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He's now gearing up for films like KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, Shamshera, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

