Maanayata shares picture with Sanjay Dutt; shares how they are surviving what they've been given to bear

Last month in August, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. He's currently undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. The actor has successfully completed his first session of Chemotherapy.

Wife Maanayata Dutt, who has been standing with her hubby like a rock has now taken to her Instagram account and shared a picture of the actor and penned a beautiful note for him. She shared a new picture of the two of them, with words of empowerment as Sanjay Dutt continues his battle against cancer. Maanayata shared a picture, which she captioned, “And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life (sic)". Along with the caption, she added a couple of heart emojis. Take a look:

The star wife has been sharing motivational posts on social media for a long time. Recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of the actor and penned a beautiful note on how to 'never quit.' Have a look right here:

Although the 61-year-old actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially, it was later confirmed that Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Dutt's band of buddies and sister Priya are rallying around the star as he goes through his chemotherapy sessions at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

When Dutt was diagnosed with cancer, Maanayata had earlier released a statement and said that she's confident that this too shall pass. She stated, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass."

She added, "However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead."

Sanjay Dutt, the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt, has two sisters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Sanjay, after marrying Maanayata Dutt, the duo has twins, Shahraan and Iqra. He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996.

The actor is on the brink of completing four decades in the Hindi film industry. He began his career with Rocky in 1981 and became a big star with the success of films like Naam, Kabza, Saajan, Khalnayak, Sadak, Vaastav, Kaante, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Dus, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He's now gearing up for films like KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, Shamshera, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

