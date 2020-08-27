Sanjay Dutt's friend Rahul Mittra dismisses reports of actor's cancer being in last stages

According to reports, Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. His wife Maanayata Dutt shared that the initial treatment of the actor would continue at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Now, Sanjay's close friend and Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra has spoken about the actor's health. The producer said that the actor was undergoing preliminary treatment at the moment and would emerge victorious in his battle. He also dismissed reports that Dutt is in the last stages of the dreaded disease and may not have much time in hand.

Speaking to The Times of India, Mittra said, "This is utter rubbish. Sanju is undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai and results of certain tests have yet to come. He’s a fighter and will come out of this too as a winner - I don’t have an iota of doubt on this and this reaction is just not based on emotion but facts too. Please stop speculating, and if still you have to do something, just wish good for him."

In the latest development, Dutt has procured a US visa and will soon be headed to New York for further treatment. Speaking to mid-day, a source revealed, "Sanju had applied for the visa as soon as he learnt of the diagnosis. However, initially, it wasn’t easy to get the clearance. He was acquitted in the 1993 Bombay Blasts but convicted in the arms act. US policies are if one is convicted in any case for 5 years and above, they just need a special waiver for getting the visa. Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre."

Dutt's mother Nargis, who battled pancreatic cancer between 1980 and 1981, had been admitted to the same hospital. In the recent past, late Rishi Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre too put their faith in the hospital, which is the world's oldest private cancer centre.

Maanayata Dutt had earlier released a statement and said that she's confident that this too shall pass. She stated, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass."

She added, "However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead."

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Sadak 2.

