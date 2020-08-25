Sanjay Dutt ready to head to the US for treatment?

Last week, as wife Maanayata, sisters Priya and Namrata, and the rest of the family huddled around him, Sanjay Dutt waved out to the photographers lined outside his Bandra residence and urged them to pray for his well-being, before heading out to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor, 61, has since been undergoing preliminary treatment for stage three lung cancer at the Andheri hospital. In the latest development, it is heard that Dutt has procured a US visa and will soon be headed to New York for further treatment.

A source reveals, "Sanju had applied for the visa as soon as he learnt of the diagnosis. However, initially, it wasn't easy to get the clearance since the actor was among those convicted in the 1993 Bombay blasts. Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre." Dutt's mother Nargis, who battled pancreatic cancer between 1980 and 1981, had been admitted to the same hospital. In the recent past, late Rishi Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre too put their faith in the hospital, which is the world's oldest private cancer centre.



Nargis, Rishi Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre had sought treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre

Sanjay Dutt's eldest daughter Trishala lives in the Big Apple. Maanayata, Priya and Namrata are expected to fly to and from New York during his treatment. The source adds, "Sanju was considering travelling to Singapore if the US plan did not materialise. Thankfully, everything has worked out swiftly, and he is expected to leave at the earliest."

Earlier this month, Dutt announced that he is taking a short break from work to seek medical treatment. Soon after, Maanayata issued a statement, saying, "God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek are your prayers and blessings."

mid-day reached out to Maanayata, who did not respond till press time.

