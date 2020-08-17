Sanjay Dutt's best friend Paresh Ghelani pens an emotional note for the actor, calls him a tiger!

Sanjay Dutt was recently admitted to the hospital when he complained of breathlessness and had also tested negative for COVID-19. And later, he was diagnosed with Lung Cancer stage 4. On August 11, Sanjay Dutt tweeted "I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" (sic) Ever since then, his fans and well-wishers have been praying for the actor's health.

Speaking about how Sanjay Dutt came to know something was wrong with his health, a source said, "Sanjay was accompanied by his sister Priya Dutt and a friend. Upon reaching the hospital, it was detected that air entry was not happening from his right lung. A CT scan further revealed that there was fluid accumulation in his right lung (pleural effusion) accompanied by two lesions, one on each lung."

And now, taking to his Instagram account, the actor's best friend Paresh Ghelani, whose portrayal we saw in Sanju in the form of Vicky Kaushal's Kamlesh Kapasi aka Kamli, has penned an emotional and heartfelt note for the actor. The note ends with the line- Sher Hai Tu Sher, which also made its way to his biopic.

This is what he wrote- "Hard to imagine just few days ago we were talking about how we shall enjoy the next phase of our lives and we were talking about how we have been blessed to be able to ride, walk, jog, crawl, and enjoy the journey thus far; we are where we are. I still believe we are blessed and I know journey forward is going to be as beautiful and as colorful as it has been. God has been kind. nakupenda kaka!!" (sic)

After reading the post, Sanjay Kapoor commented with two red hearts, R. Madhavan wrote- "I know you will win this too... in a Big way... this will be overcome bro's." (sic) Chitrangda Singh commented- "Prayers .. much love." (sic) Dino Morea extended three hugging emojis.

Dutt made his Bollywood debut in 1981 with Rocky and went on to become a star after starring in films like Naam, Kabza, Vidhaata, Saajan, Sadak, Khalnayak, Vaastav, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Dus, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dhamaal, All The Best, Agneepath, and Son Of Sardaar.

He has films like KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, Shamshera, and Bhuj: The Pride of India coming up.

