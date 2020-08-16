Sanjay Dutt to be admitted to the cancer centre where his late mum Nargis Dutt had sought treatment?

Though there has been buzz that Sanjay Dutt might fly to Singapore for medical treatment, it is learnt that he will head to the US. The actor is currently getting the visa and required paperwork in place.

Dutt is most likely to be admitted to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. His late mother, Nargis Dutt, too had sought treatment there. Meanwhile, the travel logistics are also being worked out, considering the pandemic and long-haul flight. Sanjay Dutt's family and friends are rallying to provide the required assistance.

The 61-year-old actor, who used to regularly work out at his home gym, was following his routine till the day before he was hospitalised. The stage four lung cancer diagnosis was a bolt from the blue.

On the work front, Dutt plans to wrap up the dubbing work of his upcoming film, Sadak 2. He will complete the last leg of dubbing for his film Sadak 2 by this week. "He is overwhelmed with the outpouring of love coming his way ever since the news of his illness came out. This support is motivating him even more to give his fans his best through his work," said a source close to the actor and movie.

Sadak 2 marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades. The film stars his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. "Sadak 2 is a sequel of the 1991 hit, Sadak, starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

The trailer of Sadak 2 has been facing social media ire, and garnered more than 4.4 million dislikes in less than a day of being launched on YouTube. It is getting trolled, and parody posters of the film are going viral. In fact, the hashtag #boycottsadak2 has been trending on Twitter ever since the film's first look was announced.

"He is very saddened by the negativity that the trailer of the film has received as 'Sadak' holds a special place in his heart. It is a heartfelt emotion for him, not just a movie. He is hoping that people will rise above the trolling and hate, and look at the movie for its story and performances," added the source.

