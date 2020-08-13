Pooja Bhatt on the dislikes on Sadak 2 trailer: Lovers/Haters, two sides of the same coin

Back in 2018, when Sadak 2 was announced with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, there was palpable excitement among fans, especially when it was also announced that Mahesh Bhatt will direct this film and mark his return to this field after 22 years.

However, everything changed by the time the film was complete and when the trailer dropped in. Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, users on social media have slammed star kids and filmmakers promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

And owning to all these reasons, the trailer of this thriller has become the most disliked video on YouTube, with over 5 million dislikes. And talking about the same, a user asked Pooja Bhatt on Twitter about the same and this is what she had to say- "Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!" (sic)

Have a look at her tweet right here:

ðAm absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes! ð — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 13, 2020

Sadak 2 is a sequel to Sadak that came out in 1991. A musical blockbuster, the drama was hailed for its performances and storytelling. One of the most memorable aspects of that film was the villainous turn of Sadashiv Amrapurkar, who played the role of a eunuch.

This time, Dutt's battle is with a fake god man, played by Makarand Deshpande and joining him are Alia Bhatt (who's dealing with her own personal demons) and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 was all set to release in the cinema halls on July 10 this year but will now directly stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from August 28 onwards due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

