Sadak 2 Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur take Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt's revenge drama a step ahead

Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2 trailer has finally made its way online. Despite facing flak on social media, the makers of the film released the trailer of the movie, which shares a glimpse of Alia-Aditya's chemistry and Sanjay-Pooja's history back in the 90s.

As the trailer suggests, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur have revenge to deal with in the mountains. Makarand Deshpande leaves a mark on the mind of the audience. Speaking about Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, their old-school love story will make you fall for it!

Watch the trailer of Sadak 2 here:

Sadak 2 has a theme which the director has followed - 'The road to love is the road to take.' The drama will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. Apart from Alia, Aditya, Sanjay and Makarand, the film also stars Gulshan Grover, Mohan Kapur, Priyanka Bose, and Akshay Anand. This movie was slated to release in cinemas on July 10 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking about the director of the movie, Mahesh Bhatt finally goes back behind the camera after 22 years for a film that promises to be a cocktail of romance, violence, and drama. The drama in question is Sadak 2, which marks Alia Bhatt's maiden collaboration with Vishesh Films.

For the uninitiated, Alia Bhatt will be completing eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway.

Apart from Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will be next collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was supposed to arrive on September 11 but after the pandemic, the project could be postponed.

Alia also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most ambitious films of recent times that will be made into a trilogy. This superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The actress also has SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021. This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

