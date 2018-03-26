Bishal Sharma wins Super Dancer 2 trophy

Over the weekend, Bishal Sharma, 12, bagged the Super Dancer 2 trophy

Over the weekend, Bishal Sharma, 12, bagged the Super Dancer 2 trophy. He beat Akash Thapa, Vaishnavi Prajapati and Ritik Diwaker in the dance reality show to take home a trophy and a prize money of Rs 15 lakh. Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu were the judges.

"I am really happy and thrilled to win the title of 'Dance Ka Kal' on 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'. It is truly a dream come true for me and I am grateful to the judges, my choreographer and Sony Entertainment Television for believing in me. It is through their guidance and support, I have been able to achieve this and make my parents proud," Sharma said in a statement.

Sharma received 12 million votes to take home a winning amount of Rs 15 lakh, along with a certificate of appreciation and a gift from PC Jewellers. Not far behind him were Akash Thapa from Dehradun, Vaishnavi Prajapati from Panipat and Ritik Diwaker from Kanpur. The dance show had Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu as 'Super Gurus'. Actor Varun Dhawan added more star power to the finale.

The finale witnessed the viewers turn into judges and judges into viewers. The winner was decided via live voting through the SonyLIV app, which generated a total of 34 million votes. Super Dancer Chapter 2, hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Paritosh Tripathi, began with 12 dancers, who got an opportunity to compete for the winner's title across 26 weeks.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from IANS