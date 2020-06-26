Bizarre! Tweeple lose their minds over Chyawanprash and haldi ice-cream

A screengrab of the video shared by the ice-cream company on Facebook

Bizarre foods such as dog meat, patal bageri (rat meat), and rotten potatoes among others are consumed around the country but have you ever heard of bizarre ice creams. After chocolate maggi and oreo bhajiyas, the latest to join the fad is a freakish ice-cream flavour that has left netizens frustrated.

Writer and film critic Sucharita Tyagi, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share a new ice-cream that has been making news lately. Sharing a picture of the ice cream that left many disgusted, Tyagi wrote, "The end is nigh. Also, eww."

The end is nigh. Also, eww. pic.twitter.com/X7xZRgrE1b — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) June 24, 2020

Yes, you got that right. An ice-cream in Chyawanprash flavour. Tyagi shared another tweet where she wrote, "Can you IMAGINE someone actively wanting to eat CHYAWANPRASH FLAVORED ICE CREAM who comes up with this stuff." The tweet received mixed reactions. Twitterati were scratching their head as to how someone could come up with such a flavour and spoil the happiness that 'Ice-cream' brings.

Yikes! — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) June 24, 2020

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was also shocked and in disbelief. She wrote "Yikes!" One user wrote "What what what who wants to eat this ??? Yikessssss", while another said "And people say it's not the end of the world. Nai matlb aur kya bacha h. Haldi and garlic flavour ice-cream?" One user said "Never gonna try even out of curiosity!!!"

@Buttandbutter get this for the fam ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Akshar | Ø§ÙÂÂÂÂÂØ´Ø§Ø± (@akshaaaaar) June 24, 2020

I literally puked looking at this. What is this MasterChef like invention. Chyawanprash ka naam sunke I go pic.twitter.com/tHMpGPFpQM — lil Bo peep has lost her SHIT. (@Buttandbutter) June 24, 2020

And people say it's not the end of the world. Nai matlb aur kya bacha h. Haldi and garlic flavour ice-cream? — NozyNozzy (@GrammrNaziNozzy) June 24, 2020

What what what who wants to eat this ??? Yikessssss — RJ ginnie (@rjginnie) June 24, 2020

Ya Khuda! Astaghfirullah — Niloufer Hakim | ÙÂÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÂØ± Ø­Ø§Ú©ÙÂÂÂÂ (@hakimniloufer) June 24, 2020

now that's a bruh moment — Supratim ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Suppu_3) June 24, 2020

Ye to height hi hogayi ðÂÂÂÂ¤¦‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Divyanka Singh (@DivyankaSingh89) June 24, 2020

While netizens are disgusted after knowing about the Chyawanprash flavoured ice-cream, it turns out that the news is true. Interestingly, Dairy Day, a Kerala based company, has indeed come up with the Chayawanprash flavoured ice-cream in order to boost immunity. The company has also launched a Haldi (Turmeric) flavoured ice-cream.



A screengrab from the Dairy Day website shows Chayawanprash and Haldi flavoured ice-cream

What's more? The company also shared a video on their Facebook page where they described the Haldi flavoured ice-cream as the new cool. The ice-creams come with ingredients to boost immunity and the tagline read, "Eat Haldi be healthy." The tagline for the Chayawanprash flavoured ice-cream is "Taste bhi, safe bhi and strong bhi."

Would you want to try the Chyawanprash flavoured or haldi flavoured ice-cream?

