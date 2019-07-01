BJP back to fleece people: Congress over rising fuel prices

national

The prices of petrol, diesel have been hiked six times in the past nine days

Representational picture

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre over rise in fuel prices, saying the BJP is back to "fleece" the people. Congress’s Randeep Surjewala said the petrol prices in Delhi on June 22 were R69.93 per litre and went up to R70.40 per litre on June 30, while diesel prices was at R63.78 per little on June 22 and rose to R64.22 per litre on June 30. "BJP back to fleece people! Rising Petrol-Diesel Prices in past 8 days burdening middle class and farmers! (sic)" he tweeted.



He also hit out at the Centre and the Kerala government over farmers’ miseries in the state. "Post-2018 floods in Kerala, farmers miseries abound as State and Central Government apathy continues unabated (sic)," he said. "Tea production down by 120 lakh tonnes. Rubber production down by 15,000 tonnes. Pepper, Banana & Nutmeg crops suffering too (sic)," he said, adding, "Wake up call!"

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were R76.06 per litre and R67.30 per litre, respectively, on Sunday. On June 22, the petrol price was R75.63 per litre and diesel was R66.87 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked six times since the past nine days.

LPG cylinder to cost R100.5 less from today

The price of non-subsidised LPG on Sunday was cut by over R100.50 per cylinder on the back of softening international rates, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said. The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at R637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against R737.50 currently, IOC said in a statement. Domestic LPG consumers in Mumbai will now have to pay R609.50 per cylinder as against R709.50 at present.

