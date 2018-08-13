Search

BJP chief Amit Shah writes to law panel in support of simultaneous polls

Aug 13, 2018, 17:25 IST | PTI

In a letter to the Law Commission, he said holding simultaneous polls is not only a concept, but a principle which can be implemented

BJP chief Amit Shah writes to law panel in support of simultaneous polls
Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah today batted for holding Lok Sabha and assembly polls together, saying it would check expenditure and ensure that the nation is not in "election mode" throughout the year.

In a letter to the Law Commission, he said holding simultaneous polls is not only a concept but a principle which can be implemented.

Shah said the claim that holding two sets of polls was against the federal structure of the country is a "baseless" argument.

On the contrary, he said, it would strengthen the federal structure of the country.

In his eight-page letter, the Bharatiya Janata Party chief said the opposition to simultaneous polls seems to be politically motivated.

The law panel, which is examining the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls, had sought the views of the political parties before finalising its report.

Both the BJP and Congress had stayed away from consultation organised by the commission in this regard last month.

The Congress had met the Commission top brass recently where it had opposed the concept of simultaneous polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has all along supported the concept of simultaneous polls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

amit shahnational newsbharatiya janata party

Netaji's grand nephew joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK