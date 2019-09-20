MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

BJP chief removed from post after allegedly slapping wife at party's office

Published: Sep 20, 2019, 08:05 IST | ANI

BJP chief has allegedly slapped his wife former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary at BJP office in front of several people

BJP chief removed from post after allegedly slapping wife at party's office
Mehrauli BJP chief removed from post after allegedly slapping wife at party's office. Pic/Twitter

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday removed its Mehrauli district president Azad Singh for allegedly slapping his wife at party's Delhi office. Singh has allegedly slapped his wife former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary at BJP office in front of several people. The video of the incident had also surfaced on social media.

The order to remove Singh from the Mehrauli district president was taken by Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari. Singh slapped his wife, who is also a BJP leader, in the party office in front of several people, and a video of the incident also surfaced on social media. After this, BJP leader Vikas Tanwar has been appointed as acting working president of the district. Tiwari has also directed a panel to probe the incident

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

bharatiya janata partynew delhi

Bombaywaali summit set to take the city by storm!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK