BJP chief removed from post after allegedly slapping wife at party's office

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday removed its Mehrauli district president Azad Singh for allegedly slapping his wife at party's Delhi office. Singh has allegedly slapped his wife former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary at BJP office in front of several people. The video of the incident had also surfaced on social media.

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday removed its Mehrauli district president, Azad Singh for allegedly slapping his wife Sarita Chaudhary, former South Delhi mayor at party's Delhi office. — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2019

Delhi BJP leader Azad Singh slapped his wife in front of state party office.

Azad Singh has been removed as Mehrauli District president with immediate effect.

Vikas Tanwar has been appointed as new district president

pic.twitter.com/jwwDFZjffz — Alka (@AlkaMaverick) September 19, 2019

The order to remove Singh from the Mehrauli district president was taken by Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari. Singh slapped his wife, who is also a BJP leader, in the party office in front of several people, and a video of the incident also surfaced on social media. After this, BJP leader Vikas Tanwar has been appointed as acting working president of the district. Tiwari has also directed a panel to probe the incident

