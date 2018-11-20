BJP condemns chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal

national

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday condemned the chilli powder attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying such acts are not acceptable.

"Heard that someone has thrown chilli powder on Kejriwal. I condemn it," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari told reporters.

He said that such acts are "not acceptable" and the person who has been arrested for attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener should be thoroughly interrogated.

The BJP Northeast Delhi MP's remarks came soon after Kejriwal was attacked by a middle-aged man with chilly powder inside the Delhi Secretariat.

He was attacked as he stepped out of his office.

The suspect was identified as Anil Kumar Sharma and caught by the police personnel present on the scene. The AAP has described the incident as a breach of security of the Chief Minister.

People needs to go through a two-level security check to reach the Chief Minister's Office.

