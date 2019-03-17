BJP, Congress slug it out on Twitter after PM Narendra Modi's 'Chowkidar' tweet

national

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: For about eight hours on Saturday, the hashtag 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' of the BJP was the top trend on Twitter worldwide and its rival Congress party, not to be left behind, began tweeting with its own 'ChowkidarChorHai' tagline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' (I too am a watchman) poll campaign by tweeting a video showing how all Indians who were fighting social evils were 'chowkidars' working for the progress of India.

"Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on his official Twitter handle early Saturday morning.

The tweet was 'liked' by over 11 lakh people and soon started to trend in the first position in globally according to website trends24.in, which monitors trends in India and other countries.

The Congress then tweeted "Important message to Modi: #IndiaBewakoofNahiHai sabko pata hai you are the one & only #SuitBootKaChowkidaar." (India is not foolish, everyone knows that you are the one and only suit and boot chowkidaar)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi too responded to Modi's tweet with one of his own that posed a question to the "defensive" Prime Minister asking whether he "was feeling a little guilty today?" Gandhi accompanied his tweet with a photograph of Modi along with Nirav Modi, Anil Ambani and Vijay Mallya among others.

The Congress on its official handle then put out a tweet accompanied by hashtag of 'ChowkidarChorHai' and a picture of a tweet in which apparently Modi is seen replying to twitter handles such as '@AmbaniKaChela' and '@niiravmodi', apparently misleading accounts on the microblogging site referring to businessmen Anil Ambani and wanted fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi. The Congress seemed to taunt the BJP with its tweet, "It's great to see that Modi is still in touch with his buddies."

BJP in a swift response said the Congress had for decades resorted to dishonesty and deceit and that the rival party's had tweeted a photoshopped image.

BJP tweeted, "Dear @INCIndia, Dishonesty, deceit, photoshopped images and fake news is your identity. For decades, your leaders have used those techniques to loot, plunder and ruin India. It is against this Congress culture that India stands vigilant and says #MainBhiChowkidar."

The to and fro riling between the parties continued as Congress put out another tweet: "Dear BJP, We're sorry your campaign backfired. We sympathise with your pain & frustration. Maybe you should make an effort to be real than rely on bots. Feel hugged. Love, From the party that fought for your freedom," Congress tweeted with the tagline #EkHiChowkidarChorHai.

