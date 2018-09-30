BJP: De-recognise four parties boycotting Jammu and Kashmir local polls

national

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday demanded de-recognition and withdrawal of symbol of the parties, which have announced that they will boycott the upcoming urban local bodies (ULB) and panchayat polls in the state.

ULB elections are scheduled to take place in four phases beginning October 8 and the panchayat polls will be held in November-December in nine phases. Four parties - National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bahujan Samaj Party - have announced that they will be boycotting the polls. "The BJP urges state chief electoral officer to de-recognise those political parties which have announced (their decision to) boycott ULB and panchayat polls," the party's state spokesperson Anil Gupta said.

"Elections are the core of the democratic process and afford people an opportunity to express their will. By boycotting the elections, these political parties have not only betrayed the people of the state but also disrespected the Constitution which they had pledged to safeguard while applying for recognition of their respective political parties," he added.

National flag displayed upside down in BJP rally

Jammu: The national flag was allegedly displayed upside down during a rally led by senior BJP leader Rajiv Jasrotia in Kathua district, following which an FIR was lodged for insulting the tri-colour.

The FIR was registered against unknown persons. under Section 2 (insulting the national flag or the Constitution) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, a police official told

