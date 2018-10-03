BJP dubs Rahul Gandhi a 'tape recorder of lies'

national

The Bharatiya Janata Party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni accused Rahul Gandhi of starting "bad conventions" of targeting his rivals

Rahul Gandhi

The BJP on Tuesday dubbed Congress president Rahul Gandhi a "tape recorder of lies" and said his party's fortunes will go down as swiftly as he resorts to "falsehoods" to target the Narendra Modi government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni accused Gandhi of starting "bad conventions" of targeting his rivals with lies on a daily basis. "His lies are exposed all the time. His charge against the government over the financial support to IL&FS was exposed within a few hours yesterday. But he believes in speaking from the same script everyday and uttering one lie or another but people in India are wise and can see through it," he said.

The BJP's attack on the Congress president came after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working to divide the country and criticised him at a rally in Wardha in Maharashtra over the alleged corruption in the Rafale aircraft deal. Hitting back, Baluni said Gandhi's claim on the Rafale deal during his speech in Parliament was also exposed, a reference to the French government's statement about classified information in the agreement between India and France.

"He has become a tape recorder of lies. The same tape recorder was heard in Wardha today," the BJP leader said taking a swipe at the Congress president. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had hit out at Gandhi over his allegation of a scam in the LIC's financial support to the IL&FS and dubbed the Congress a "national saboteur". Baluni claimed that Gandhi had lost his credibility in the eyes of people with his baseless allegations.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever