BJP gets Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil to support CAA

(From left) Actors Dilip Tahil and Juhi Chawla with BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a pro- Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest at at the Veer Savarkar Smarak at Shivaji Park on Wednesday. The entrance to the Smarak had a poster condemning the Free Kashmir banner held up by Mehak Mirza Prabhu.

Several attendees insisted that most Mumbai protests amounted to, "protesting for the sake of protesting. What is wrong with the CAA or NRC?" BJP loyalists were also obdurate that the "Free Kashmir banner was deliberate, it was a pre-planned move."

Shaina NC led in actors Juhi Chawla and Dalip Tahil along with classical music pioneer, Shashi Vyas.

"The Left wing is playing the victim card when it is ABVP members that are most of the injured," claimed an ABVP member.

Dalip Tahil claimed the violence unleashed on JNU students was 'scripted'. "The film industry will see through the designs of some, and will demonstrate only against violence."

Vyas spoke about the Free Kashmir poster. He asked, "What do you mean by free? Free from who? Free when? Free why? And free from what? What do you mean by free?"

Juhi Chawla trod more warily than her lesser-known colleagues. She said, "We, as people need to change. We tend to have quick and knee-jerk reactions rather than well-thought-out ones."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates