BJP I-T cell chief slams Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for skipping I-Day event

As Amit Malviya took a dig at them on Twitter, calling their absence as 'unusual', the leaders celebrating the occasion in the party headquarters

Congress party's interim president Sonia Gandhi greets party leaders as she arrives to hoist the 'tricolour' during 73rd Independence Day celebrations at AICC office, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for giving the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort a miss. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took on the leaders of the opposition party by questioning their absence at the ceremonious event and calling it “unusual”.

Malviya took to Twitter to express his concern for the leaders’ absence on Thursday saying, that even though Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi gave the Independence Day celebration held at Red Fort a miss, the country did not even blink an eye. He also called their absence 'unusual'.

“Today both Sonia Gandhi, Congress President again & Rahul Gandhi, Congress President till recently gave the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, a miss. India didn’t even blink at their absence but it is unusual for opposition leaders to not honour democratic traditions.”

Today both Sonia Gandhi, Congress President again & Rahul Gandhi, Congress President till recently gave the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, a miss. India didn’t even blink at their absence but it is unusual for opposition leaders to not honour democratic traditions. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 15, 2019

Meanwhile, the interim Congress president unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters in which, apart from Rahul Gandhi, leaders Manmohan Singh, Kapil Sibal, Ahmed Patel and BS Hooda were in attendance. According to a PTI report, she addressed the leaders urging them to “rise as a Nation to stand against every act of injustice, intolerance, and discrimination to truly cherish our freedom.”

She also said that the country has surged ahead exponentially in all arenas but the founding principles of 'truth, non - violence, compassion, and unwavering Patriotism' are at the core.

“A democratic and resilient India at 73 has no place for bigotry, superstition, sectarianism, fanaticism, racialism, intolerance or injustice, yet millions of fellow citizens encounter discrimination every day,” she was quoted by PTI.

"I call upon every citizen to observe the solemn duty of protecting and preserving the values of freedom, brotherhood, peace, and equality. We must not forget the supreme sacrifice of our armed forces in protecting the integrity of India," she added.

Addressing to the country’s youth, Sonia said that baton of nation-building as also building a modern, equal, just and egalitarian society founded upon scientific temper, is in their hands

"I appeal to all to reinvigorate the principles of compassion, coexistence and inclusive development as the indelible features of our polity, society, and economy," she urged.

With inputs from PTI

