BJP leader Anil Baluni undergoing treatment for cancer in Mumbai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

BJP's national media chief Anil Baluni is suffering from cancer and is undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital. The revelation comes after former international cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor, on Thursday met Baluni and shared the same on Twitter.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweets picture after meeting BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni who is undergoing treatment for cancer in Mumbai. Singh says, "Wishing him all the best as he bravely fights his ailment and gets ready to serve people with renewed vigour and resolve." pic.twitter.com/l7hpZHWNh1 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Wishing the BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand for a speedy recovery, Yuvraj said, "Yes We Can, Yes We Will...defeat cancer! Wishing Shri Anil Baluni all the best as he bravely fights his ailment and gets ready to serve people with renewed vigour and resolve...Good Luck."

Yuvraj was also diagnosed with cancer during the 2011 cricket World Cup. He recovered from his illness and played for India. The cricketer had announced his retirement in June this year.

The left-handed batsman started a non-charitable organization - YouWeCan Foundation in 2012 under the Bombay Trust Act 1950.

After he was diagnosed with cancer and survived, Yuvraj drew inspiration from the Livestrong Foundation in the USA and emerged as a crusader in the fight against cancer.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates