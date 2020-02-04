BJP leader seeks urgent hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors
BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had urged the court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents
New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked a Delhi BJP leader on Tuesday to approach its mentioning officer to get an early date of hearing on his plea seeking removal of anti-citizenship law protestors from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had urged the court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida.
"You go to the mentioning officer," the SC bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said. Various arterial roads of Delhi have been facing traffic congestion due the protest.
Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe