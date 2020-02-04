BJP leader seeks urgent hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors

Protestors during a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. pic/ PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked a Delhi BJP leader on Tuesday to approach its mentioning officer to get an early date of hearing on his plea seeking removal of anti-citizenship law protestors from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had urged the court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida.

"You go to the mentioning officer," the SC bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said. Various arterial roads of Delhi have been facing traffic congestion due the protest.

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass.

