BJP leaders seek AAP MLA's arrest, wave black flags at CM

Manoj Tiwari entered into a scuffle with cops on Sunday. Pic/PTI

BJP leaders and workers staged protests across Delhi on Monday, demanding the arrest of an AAP MLA for allegedly threatening party President Manoj Tiwari during the inauguration of Signature Bridge, and waved black flags at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Nand Nagri.

Several protesters who were trying to march towards the CM's residence were detained by the police near Chandgiram Akhara, said Delhi BJP leaders. A section of Delhi BJP leaders and workers waved black flags at Kejriwal and raised slogans against him in Nand Nagri.

"Hooliganism by AAP on the occasion of inauguration of Signature Bridge was seen by people of Delhi. The president of Delhi BJP, Manoj Tiwari, was attacked and abused by MLA Amanatullah Khan due to which all the party workers are agitated," said BJP's General Secretary Rajesh Bhatia.

