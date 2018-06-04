BJP man death: TMC, mafia, cops acting together, says leader
Police claim that according to post-mortem reports, the man who was found hanging from an electricity tower on Saturday, had committed suicide
BJP Mahila Morcha President Locket Chatterjee (C) participates in a rally with party's Yuva Morcha activists against recent killings of BJP workers, allegedly by TMC party workers, in Kolkata. Pic/PTI
While the police claimed that a man found hanging from an electricity tower in West Bengal's Purulia had committed suicide as per the post-mortem examination, a strike called by BJP workers in the district to protest the alleged murder of its party workers hit normal life.
"The body of Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a high-tension tower in Dabha village on Saturday.... a case of unnatural death was recorded and post mortem was done," said Purulia SP Akash Magharia. "In the post-mortem report, the doctors have clearly written that the death has occurred due to asphyxia due to hanging, ante-mortem and suicidal in nature," he told the media. However, senior BJP leaders accused police, the ruling TMC and miscreants of "acting together".
12
Hours for which the BJP called a strike in Purulia
'We condemn this brutal political murder in West Bengal'
Prakash Javadekar, union minister for human resource development
'It's a political murder. So far, 19 BJP workers have been killed. The recent killings in WB are inhuman. We condemn this brutal political murder. The people of WB will teach a lesson to those who indulge in such acts'
Smriti Irani, union minister for textiles
'The ruling party in West Bengal is a part of a consolidated Opposition which is fighting against the PM. As a result, they're indulging in targeted killings of BJP workers. The government there has failed to maintain law and order'
Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP leader
'This isn't the Trinamool Congress party but Taliban Congress party. TMC is propagating terrorism. If TMC wants to fight, they must do so ideologically. The manner in which our worker was hanged, the CM does not have the right to stay in power'
