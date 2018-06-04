BJP man death: TMC, mafia, cops acting together, says leader

Police claim that according to post-mortem reports, the man who was found hanging from an electricity tower on Saturday, had committed suicide



While the police claimed that a man found hanging from an electricity tower in West Bengal's Purulia had committed suicide as per the post-mortem examination, a strike called by BJP workers in the district to protest the alleged murder of its party workers hit normal life.

"The body of Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a high-tension tower in Dabha village on Saturday.... a case of unnatural death was recorded and post mortem was done," said Purulia SP Akash Magharia. "In the post-mortem report, the doctors have clearly written that the death has occurred due to asphyxia due to hanging, ante-mortem and suicidal in nature," he told the media. However, senior BJP leaders accused police, the ruling TMC and miscreants of "acting together".

12

Hours for which the BJP called a strike in Purulia