BJP MLA caught brandishing gun in viral video expelled from party for 6 years

The BJP legislator was also heard using foul and abusive language in the video while dancing on the song from the famous Bollywood movie 'Karan Arjun.'

Representational image

Dehradun: MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion who was seen dancing to Bollywood music and brandishing guns in a viral video was expelled on Wednesday for six years by BJP. Champion who was under suspension from his party for indiscipline was caught on camera dancing to Bollywood item songs while holding guns in both his hands and one in his mouth. The video of the incident took the internet by storm after it went viral on social media.

State BJP Chief Shyam Jaju had recommended the central BJP leadership to oust Champion from the party. The BJP legislator was also heard using foul and abusive language in the video while dancing on the song from the famous Bollywood movie 'Karan Arjun.' His supporters were also seen supporting him in the act. Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, however, had termed the entire episode as a conspiracy. "This is a conspiracy. They are licensed weapons and not loaded. I have been targeted by the press and they are putting false allegations," he had stated. "I'm not pointing towards anyone or threatening anyone. What is my crime? Is drinking alcohol and keeping a licensed gun a crime?" he had argued.

With inputs from ANI

