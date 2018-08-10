BJP MP Anurag Thakur thanks centre for granting NDRF battalion to Himachal Pradesh

national

Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur thanked the central government for approving a dedicated National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion for Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur said, "Himachal Pradesh is prone to various types of disasters which cause destruction of life and property. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh for taking cognizance of this and approving the NDRF battalion.

"As per National Disaster Management Policy 2009, the primary responsibility in case of a disaster lies with the states. During BJP rule with Prem Kumar Dhumal at the helm in 2010, the battalion was stationed in Nurpur, Kangra district. However, when the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress Government came to power, they chose politics over safety of people and did not pursue the safety cause."

The Union Cabinet has approved four new battalions of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). They will be based in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the national capital region at an estimated cost of Rs 637 crore.

