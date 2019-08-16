BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son rams car into wall of south Kolkata club

national

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son, driving allegedly in an inebriated state, rammed his car into the wall of an upscale south Kolkata club on Thursday, with many having a near escape from being hit

A car driven by Akash Mukherjee, son of BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, somehow lost control and dashed a wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club. Pic/ANI

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly's son on Thursday rammed his car into the wall of an upscale south Kolkata club. He was allegedly driving in an inebriated state. Police sources said many people were nearly saved from being hit.

According to sources, the incident happened late on Thursday night when Akash Mukherjee, while taking a turn, rammed his black sedan into the wall of the club in the posh Golf Garden area. Locals claimed many people had a narrow escape as the vehicle was being driven at a breakneck speed. The car, with the driver trapped inside, crashed into the boundary wall, breaking a portion of it. There was no report of any injury as several people present at the spot scampered to safety on time, the sources told news agency PTI quoting eyewitnesses.

#WestBengal: Police says, "Car driven by Akash Mukherjee, son of BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, somehow lost control&dashed a wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club. He sustained minor injuries. Local police took charge of the involved vehicle along with the driver. Investigation on." pic.twitter.com/yIbqyC37sv — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Mukherjee came out of the car unscathed with the help of his father, who rushed out of their apartment nearby on hearing the commotion, the sources said. He was then taken to the Jadavpur police station by cops, as the locals alleged that he was driving in an inebriated condition. "Investigation is going on and the man is being questioned," a source at the police station said.

In a tweet, Ganguly said, "My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to tke care of it with all legal implications... No favours/ politics plz. I love my son & will tk cr of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE [sic]."

My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE.

I called police to tke care of it with all legal implications

No favours/ politics plz.



I love my son & will tk cr of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE.

à¤®à¥Â à¤¬à¤¿à¤Âà¤¾à¤Â à¤¨à¤¹à¥Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) August 15, 2019

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet, the Rajya Sabha member said in Hindi, "I don't commit any wrong, neither do I tolerate one. I am not up for sale.

How funny.. i spoke to him in the afternoon.. discussed about his lunch and other basic things at 3pm.. now i get to hear such stupid comments by the media. He just left this morning by 7.50 flight.. what sort of political rubbish is this ? https://t.co/iVxX6xDnJs — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) August 15, 2019

"Car driven by Akash Mukherjee, son of BJP MP Roopa Ganguly somehow lost control and dashed a wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club. He sustained minor injuries. Local police took charge of the involved vehicle along with the driver," said police. Mukherjee will be produced in court today by the Jadavpur Police. Further investigation is on.

