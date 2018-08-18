BJP MP Varun Gandhi donates Rs 2 lakh for flood-ravaged Kerala

national

He also urged his fellow parliamentarians and also legislators from across the country to follow suit and provide succour to Kerala

Varun Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Varun Gandhi, on Saturday donated Rs 2 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood-affected victims in Kerala.

He also urged his fellow parliamentarians and also legislators from across the country to follow suit and provide succour to Kerala. Varun Gandhi, grandson of late prime minister Indira Gandhi, has not drawn a single paisa as salary in the past nine years of his being in Parliament.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever