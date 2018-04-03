BJP president Amit Shah to meet party leaders at Raipur airport

On April 5, Shah will land at the Raipur airport at around 4:15 PM while returning from Odisha

Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah will hold a meeting on Wednesday with poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Raman Singh and other leaders in the Raipur airport premises during a brief stopover before proceeding on Odisha tour.

"Shah will land at the Swami Vivekananda airport at around 10 AM on Wednesday. He will interact with the CM and other leaders during his one-hour stopover before leaving for Odisha," said BJP's state media in-charge Nalinish Thokne.

The chief minister will be accompanied by state unit BJP president Dharamlal Kaushik, state BJP general secretary (organisation) Pawan Sai, Cabinet ministers and senior leaders, he said.

On April 5, Shah will land at the Raipur airport at around 4:15 PM while returning from Odisha. He will leave for Mumbai at around 4:55 PM the same day, said Thokne. During tomorrow's meeting, considered significant ahead of the elections, due later this year, Shah is expected to take feedback from the BJP leaders about the poll preparations, BJP sources said.

After chairing a series of meetings with party leaders and workers in Chhattisgarh in June last, Shah had set a target of winning 65 seats out of the total 90 seats. The chief minister had last week expressed confidence that his government would pass with "first class" in the coming assembly elections by winning 65 seats. The ruling BJP has 49 members in the assembly.

