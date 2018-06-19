BJP quits Jammu and Kashmir government, ends alliance with PDP

"Fundamental rights of people in Kashmir are under threat. Even press freedom and freedom of speech is at risk," Ram Madhav said

The BJP on Tuesday ended its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pulled out of the PDP-led Jammu and Kashmir government, saying it had become "untenable" to continue in the coalition.

"Three years ago BJP formed a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the PDP with some goals. But now it has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav told the media here. He said the decision was taken after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.

"Keeping in mind the larger national interest of India's integrity and security... in order to bring in control the situation prevailing in the state. It is time that the reins of power in state be handed over to the Governor (N.N. Vohra)," the BJP leader said. He added that terrorism and radicalization had increased in Kashmir. "Fundamental rights of people in Kashmir are under threat. Even press freedom and freedom of speech is at risk," Ram Madhav said.

