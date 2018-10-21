BJP scores big in Jammu, but Congress ahead in Kashmir

national

In the Jammu region that includes the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri, the BJP won 212 wards, the Congress 110, National Panthers Party 13 and Independents 185

The counting of votes in the Jammu and Kashmir civic polls was completed on Saturday with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the largest party in the Jammu province and the Congress doing marginally better in Kashmir.

In the Valley, with Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Badgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal as its districts, the Congress won 79 wards, the BJP 75, independents 71, Peoples Conference two and others two.

In Leh, the Congress swept the polls winning all the 13 seats, while in Kargil, the Congress won six and Independents seven wards. Independents supported by former minister and Peoples Conference Chief Sajad Gani Lone won all the 13 seats in the Handwara municipal committee polls in Kupwara. Among the prominent winners was Junaid Mattu who left the regional National Conference (NC).

