BJP, Shiv Sena assure Dhangars of reservation

national

Thackeray met the community leaders at his Kalanagar residence, and then travelled with them to Malabar Hill where he spent 45 minutes with the CM

Amid the controversy over the pre-poll alliance between them, the Bharatiya Janata Prty (BJP) and Shiv Sena have together promised to resolve the issue of reservation for the Dhangar community.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray led a delegation of the Dhangar community to the chief minister's residence on Thursday evening and returned with an assurance that a quota for this backward class would be ensured in the current term of the BJP-Sena government. Thackeray met the community leaders at his Kalanagar residence, and then travelled with them to Malabar Hill where he spent 45 minutes with the CM.

It is learnt that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told Thackeray that the report of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (on reservation for the Dhangars) had been received by the state government, and the advocate general was working on it to make a recommendation to the Centre, before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections is enforced.

"Though the next government will also be the BJP-Sena's, I am prepared to give you the quota before our term ends, as promised by my party," Fadnavis told the delegation, even as the talk was punctuated by Thackeray's suggestions that asked for an urgent yet permanent solution. The delegation consisted of some Dhangar leaders who are now affiliated to the Sena and at one point in time were in the BJP.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates