BJP slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for sit-in at LG house

Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been camping at LG Anil Baijal's office since June 11

Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "creating drama to further his political ambitions" with his sit-in protest at the Lt. Governor's (LG) residence demanding a direction to the IAS officers to end their non-cooperation with his government.

In a letter addressed to Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit leaders and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra said, "You have done everything in your power to shrug off any responsibility that comes with the position you hold, we are writing to you with a hope that you would have your conscience awakened to your moral responsibility...

"After the incidence of beating up the Chief Secretary (Anshu Prakash), officers have refused to meet you at your residence, while you have been absent from your office."

Referring to problems including bad air quality, water crisis and vector borne epidemics in the capital, the letter said that Kejriwal's current bid "to shift attention from failure" in the governance has pushed the capital into "a never seen before constitutional crisis".

The Delhi BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Friday began an indefinite fast against Kejriwal's protest.

"With our hunger strike, we urge you and your ministers to look beyond political interests and resume your duty of providing people the basic necessities," the letter added.

