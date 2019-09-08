BJP takes jibe at IAS officers who recently quit

The BJP on Sunday accused the IAS officers who resigned from their posts and cited the shrinking space for dissent and debate in the country as she accused them of sharing a cosy relationship with the Left.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Three IAS Officers resigned from their positions just because a thought process other than that they were infected with moves on in the country with a full mandate. Imagine the intolerance of Left, a liberal ecosystem with whom they share a cosy relationship. Nation understands you perfectly."

Last month, G Kannan, who is an IAS officer from the 2012 batch from the AGMUT cadre resigned from the service. Another IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil of the Karnataka cadre put down his papers.

In January, IAS officer Shah Faesal had resigned to protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir and the marginalisation of Indian Muslims. He later formed a political party.

Kanan and Senthil had cited similar reasons while resigning as they claimed that the space for dissent and debate was shrinking in the country. Both of them did not announce their future course of action.

Kanan said that he was disillusioned after the crisis in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 which grated special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Senthil, a 2009-batch officer, said it was "unethical" to continue as an IAS officer when "fundamental building blocks of diverse democracy are being compromised".

