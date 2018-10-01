BJP urges Rajnath for demand of CBI probe into Islampur, Purulia incidents with Mamata

national

The West Bengal BJP on Sunday urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take forward its demand for a CBI probe into the incidents of killing of students in Islampur and party workers in Purulia with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

A state BJP delegation met Singh, who arrived in the city Sunday evening, at Raj Bhavan. "We have told Rajnath Singhji that only a CBI probe can unravel the truth in the killing of two party workers in Purulia in June and the gunning down of two students in Islampur in September.

"We are not asking for the intervention of the central minister in the matter of law and order, as it is a state subject. We only want he takes up the issue of CBI probe into the incidents during his meeting with the chief minister," BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha told reporters. He said the delegation informed the Union minister that a "jungle raj" was prevailing in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress rule, and the police have become "stooges" of the ruling party.

Sinha said the state BJP also urged Singh to discuss the issue of "law and order breakdown" during his meeting with Banerjee. The BJP national secretary accused the ruling party in West Bengal of framing BJP leaders in "false criminal cases" and asked the Union Home Ministry to take steps to stop it.

Alleging that over 30 BJP workers had been killed during the recent panchayat polls in the state, Sinha said, "Though the situation is fit for declaration of President's Rule, we are not demanding the same as that will only give mileage to the TMC, which is on the verge of disintegration and losing its mass support to the BJP." He said the saffron party on Sunday presented the families of the two deceased students before an NHRC team in Islampur and will take them to President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi "very soon".

