BJP veteran LK Advani gets emotional while watching Shikara

New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani got emotional while watching filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopras "Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits" here. In a video clip gone viral, the political veteran is seen trying to hold back his tears as the film ends, even as Chopra comes up, kneels down besides him and tries consoling him.

Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir. @foxstarhindi @rahulpandita pic.twitter.com/oUeymMayhc — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) February 7, 2020

"Shikara" is about how Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee from their homes in the Kashmir Valley in early 1990, in the wake of Islamist insurgency. The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits through the fictional story of Shiv Kumar Dhar (essayed by Aadil Khan) and his wife Shanti (essayed by Sadia). The film is very close to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has donned the director's hat for the first time since 2007, when he made "Eklavya: The Royal Guard".

