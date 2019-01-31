BJP wins bypoll in Haryana's Jind by over 12,000 votes

national

According to Jind Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Amit Khatri, Middha won by a margin of 12,935 votes, Jind Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Amit Khatri

Representational image

Jind: Ruling BJP won the high-stakes Jind bypoll in Haryana on Thursday with party candidate Krishan Middha defeating his nearest rival, Digvijay Singh Chautala of JJP, by over 12,000 votes. The BJP wrested the seat from the main opposition INLD, which was decimated in the by-election.

Middha won by a margin of 12,935 votes, Jind Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Amit Khatri said. JJP was floated last month by Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala after a split in the INLD following a family feud. The Congress, which had fielded its senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, an MLA from Kaithal, ended up at the third spot. Middha (48) is a BAMS doctor, whose father's death necessitated the bypoll.

Voting began for the high-stake multi-cornered bypoll to the Jind assembly constituency of Haryana on Monday. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

All necessary arrangements have been put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of polling, officials here said. The constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with prestige at stake for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Congress and the fledgling Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), formed by Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala after the split in the INLD.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD legislator Hari Chand Middha last August last year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever