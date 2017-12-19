BJP wins elections in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi says the country is ready for reform

BJP wins another term albeit with some tough competition from the Congress and a dent caused by young leaders



Results prove country is ready for reform: PM

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Assembly elections of both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the results have proven the country is ready for reform, and the public have favoured the ruling party's work.



"Recent elections results have proven that the country is ready for reform, is responding to performance in a positive way, and has faith in transformation of the country," Modi said, during his address at the party headquarters here. Modi also extended gratitude to the public of both states that went to polls, "for choosing the path of development."

"During Uttar Pradesh elections, it was being said that BJP would lose due to the GST effect in urban areas; the same was said for the Gujarat elections and local body polls in Maharashtra. But, BJP won with a large majority in Maharashtra. I urge the intellectuals of the country [to understand] that such thoughts neither help those who think that way nor benefit the people of the country. In fact, it only harms the country," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke on the party's victory in the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh. "The results in Himachal Pradesh show that if you don't do development and are embroiled in all wrong acts then after five, years people will not accept you," he remarked.

Political reactions

Vijay Rupani, Gujarat chief minister

'Abhar Gujarat (Thank you Gujarat)! It's the victory of the people of Gujarat, their unshakable faith in the agenda of development, casteless & classless society. We are indeed blessed! And promise to live up to the expectations more than ever before'

Jignesh Mevani, Dalit leader

'I promise to the people, I will keep working for you. BJP's victory is very unfortunate for this country. We hope to give tough fight to BJP in 2019'

Hardik Patel, Patidar leader

'I won't congratulate BJP for its win because it has won dishonourably. The people of Gujarat need to be more aware. It is a fact that EVMs have been tampered with.'

Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan chief minister

'The people of Gujarat have once again voted for development. They once again reposed faith in the BJP leadership. It shows there is no alternative to the BJP in the country. Results in Himachal Pradesh have proved that the country is moving ahead to become Congress-free'

Sanjay Nirupam, Mumbai Congress chief

'When the entire Gujarat was against the BJP and empty chairs could be seen during the prime minister's poll rallies, this victory for the BJP is not by the people of Gujarat but by the EVMs. All beware, this is a big threat to Indian democracy'

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra chief minister

'The BJP came up with the politics of vishwas (trust) and vikas (development) for Gujarat and people responded to it positively. The Opposition tried to spread wrong messages against us, but we prevailed because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president Amit Shah'

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh chief minister

'Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have shown that the country will not accept divisive politics. Had the Congress learnt lessons from Uttar Pradesh elections then it would not have done divisive politics in Gujarat'

Nitish Kumar, Bihar chief minister

'Congratulations to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the victory. The Congress, which had claimed it would wrest power from the BJP in Gujarat, has ended up losing even Himachal Pradesh'

