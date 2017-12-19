Mumbai's Gujarati community: Narrow win for BJP a wake up call for Narendra Modi government

Jalebi-fafda lose punch 'n' crunch as BJP wins Gujarat with plenty to think about, say city's Gujjus



BJP workers celebrate outside the party's Churchgate headquarters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit a six, just about clearing the fence in the Gujarat elections. As results were declared yesterday, the city's Gujaratis reacted to the big poll, which proved that 'edge of the seat' is not just a catchphrase, but can sometimes be nail-biting reality.



Ashish Shelar feeds sweets to worker wearing a Modi mask outside the party's office in the city. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Ameet Mehta, secretary, BJP Mumbai

'Several leaders had come together to fight the BJP in Gujarat. So factors like community, religion, Patidars, played a huge part and it is because of this that BJP votes were cut drastically.

Also read - BJP wins elections in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi says the country is ready for reform

The wins were with very slender margins. An anti incumbency factor also played a part. The chemistry of this election was different'





Susie Shah, general secretary, Mumbai Congress

'The Congress led a well-conducted and well-fought campaign on the BJP's home turf. I think this is the beginning of the downfall of Modi. Though all the credit goes to BJP for winning Himachal Pradesh. In 2018, three states go to the polls and Congress is set to win all three'

Viren Shah, president, Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA)

'This is an alarming win for the BJP. The trading community has created a dent in the BJP bastion. While it does traditionally swing towards BJP, but since it has been affected by significant setbacks, like GST, they have spoken through the election. Had the opposition been stronger, the BJP would have lost'

Dr Ashok Kothari, physician and environmentalist

'I am in Ranthambore and nearly everyone has sacrificed their safari to watch TV! I was confident BJP will take the election, but this is a slight wake up call for PM Modi and team for the 2019 polls. However, BJP continues to be popular in urban areas'

Also read - Gujarat poll results: State BJP workers began celebrating on Sunday night

Manavendra Singh Gohil, prince of Rajpipla and LGBT activist

'Though BJP has won, it has suffered a setback in the Narmada district (where Rajpipla is located). A Congressman has won by 5,000 votes in Rajpipla, and tribal leaders have won in the other two constituencies. This is a testing time for them. Huge lessons are to be learnt'

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go