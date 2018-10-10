BJP women's cell district president's decaying body found in Nalasopara flat

national

According to sources, the BJP leader Rupali Chavan had been unreachable for the last two days to her friends and party workers

The police take away the body of Rupali Chavan

The semi-decomposed body of BJP's women's cell district president Rupali Chavan, 38, allegedly murdered, was found inside her Nalasopara flat last morning. According to sources, she had been unreachable for the last two days to her friends and party workers. A close friend visited her flat on Tuesday and found the door locked from outside. The window, however, was ajar, so she asked a person from the building to enter and look inside. That's how the body, having several injury marks and wrapped in a woollen blanket, was discovered.



Rupali Chavan

Flatmate missing

A police officer said the house was in disarray, suggesting a scuffle between Chavan and the accused, who allegedly attacked her with sharp weapons, going by the state of her injuries, or the accused himself/herself turned everything upside down searching for cash and valuables. A divorcee, she lived with a 25-year-old man in the rented flat, which was close to her maternal home. Her 12-year-old son lives with her parents. While investigation indicates that the person she was living with was her boyfriend, some say he was her servant. The police suspect his involvement in the murder as he is missing.



While her family members grieve. Pics/Hanif Patel

Policespeak

Chavan was very active politically and had ventured into business too, with her shoe shop in Nalasopara East all set for inauguration. SDPO (Nalasopara division) Datta Totewar said, "We have registered a case of murder against an unknown accused. Going by the state of the body, we suspect the murder was committed a day or two back. Her mobile phone is missing, as is the person living with her. We are searching for him."

