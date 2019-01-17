BJP's attempts to destabilise Karnataka government won't succeed, says Congress

national

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says there is no threat to the state's ruling coalition

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media on the political situation in Karnataka, at AICC headquarters. Pic/PTI

Amid reports of poaching of its MLAs by the BJP, the Congress on Wednesday said there was no threat to the coalition government in Karnataka and that the BJP's attempts to destabilise a "stable coalition" will not succeed.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said he has spoken to senior leaders of the party as well as Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and they have assured him that there was no threat to the ruling coalition.

"The BJP's attempts won't succeed. Our government is strong and it will prevail. There is no threat to the coalition," he said. Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy had also said there was no threat to his government.

Accusing the BJP of misleading the MLAs and the public, Kharge said it was approaching MLAs saying, "We (BJP) have already got your 11 MLAs, you join us and we will have 12".

"There is nothing like that. The BJP is trying to mislead the MLAs through spreading rumours," he said.

'BJP striving to get 50% votes in UP'

The SP, BSP coming together in Uttar Pradesh is a reflection of BJP's strength and the party is striving to win over 50 per cent votes in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls to meet the combined challenge, BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge for the general elections, J P Nadda, said. He said people were keen to give the party another chance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Punjab Congress legislator suspended

Punjab Congress legislator Kulbir Singh Zira was on Wednesday suspended from the party's membership on charges of indiscipline, Punjab Congress President and Member of Parliament Sunil Kumar Jakhar said.

Odisha Cong working president quits

In a major setback for the Congress ahead of elections in Odisha, state Working President Naba Kisore Das on Wednesday resigned from the party to join the ruling Biju Janata Dal. Das was a sitting MLA from Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.

Rebel AAP Punjab MLA resigns

Rebel AAP MLA Baldev Singh on Wednesday resigned from the party's primary membership, accusing its leadership of "giving up its basic ideology and principles" and party chief Arvind Kejriwal of being "dictatorial and arrogant". The AAP legislator from Jaitu tendered his resignation to Kejriwal.

