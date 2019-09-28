MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

BJP's Kalyan Singh gets bail in Babri Masjid demolition case

Published: Sep 28, 2019, 07:30 IST | Agencies

The court had earlier asked CBI to submit a report stating that Singh is no longer in an incumbent constitutional position

Former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh. Pic /PTI
Former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh. Pic /PTI

Lucknow: BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was on Friday granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh by the special CBI court in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

"Kalyan Singh has been granted bail by the court on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh," said Manish, lawyer of the BJP leader.

Singh appeared before the court here on Friday in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The court had earlier asked CBI to submit a report stating that Singh is no longer in an incumbent constitutional position. This had come after the CBI filed an application in the court seeking an order to produce him in court in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Singh was the chief minister of UP when the 16th century Babri Masjid was razed on December 6, 1992.

Rs 2 lakh
The personal bond on which he got bail

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

babri masjidbharatiya janata partynational news

Man offers finger at Tirupati as Sonia, Rahul get bail in Herald case

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK