Search

BK Birla passes away at 98; Mamata Banerjee, Ram Nath Kovind, Harsh Goenka pay tributes

Updated: Jul 03, 2019, 21:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent

98-year-old BK Birla had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time. Politicians and Industrialists alike took to Twitter to offer their condolences and pay their tributes to the great businessman

BK Birla passes away at 98; Mamata Banerjee, Ram Nath Kovind, Harsh Goenka pay tributes
BK Birla. Pic/Twitter Nikkhhil Jethwa

Basant Kumar Birla who is also known as BK Birla, the nonagenarian industrialist and chairman of the B K Birla Group of companies, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. The veteran industrialist had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time.

BK Birla was born on January 12, 1921, and was the youngest son of legendary Ghanshyam Das, father of Aditya Vikram - who died in October 1995 and grandfather of Kumar Mangalam Birla. He is survived by his daughters Manjushree Khaitan and Jayshree Mohta, who run Kesoram Industries and Jayshree Tea and Industries respectively.

Also Read: Birla Group patriarch, BK Birla passes away at 98

According to sources, BK Birla's body would be brought to his house at Birla Park in Kolkata and the cremation will take place on Thursday. Birla's grandson Kumarmangalam Birla had taken him to Mumbai due to his failing health. It is said that the seat of the Birla brothers in the city - Birla Building, will remain closed on Thursday as a mark of respect to B K Birla.

BK Birla was considered as the grand old man of the old economy who could confound the best of McKinsey's. BK Birla's wife passed away before him in 2015. His only son Aditya Vikram Birla had died in 1995.

Soon after the news of his death was received, politicians and Industrialist alike took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the legendary industrialist.

In his tribute, President Ram Nath Kovid said that BK Birla was a stalwart who made crucial contributions to business, education and several social causes in India. Whereas, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said that she was saddened at the passing of noted industrialist Basant Kumar Birla Ji.

Here's how other politicians, industrialists, and netizens offered their condolences to BK Birla:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

kumar mangalam birlayash birlajyotiraditya scindiaram nath kovindkolkatamamata banerjeenational news

PM Modi pays tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK