BK Birla passes away at 98; Mamata Banerjee, Ram Nath Kovind, Harsh Goenka pay tributes

national

98-year-old BK Birla had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time. Politicians and Industrialists alike took to Twitter to offer their condolences and pay their tributes to the great businessman

BK Birla. Pic/Twitter Nikkhhil Jethwa

Basant Kumar Birla who is also known as BK Birla, the nonagenarian industrialist and chairman of the B K Birla Group of companies, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. The veteran industrialist had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time.

BK Birla was born on January 12, 1921, and was the youngest son of legendary Ghanshyam Das, father of Aditya Vikram - who died in October 1995 and grandfather of Kumar Mangalam Birla. He is survived by his daughters Manjushree Khaitan and Jayshree Mohta, who run Kesoram Industries and Jayshree Tea and Industries respectively.

Also Read: Birla Group patriarch, BK Birla passes away at 98

According to sources, BK Birla's body would be brought to his house at Birla Park in Kolkata and the cremation will take place on Thursday. Birla's grandson Kumarmangalam Birla had taken him to Mumbai due to his failing health. It is said that the seat of the Birla brothers in the city - Birla Building, will remain closed on Thursday as a mark of respect to B K Birla.

BK Birla was considered as the grand old man of the old economy who could confound the best of McKinsey's. BK Birla's wife passed away before him in 2015. His only son Aditya Vikram Birla had died in 1995.

Soon after the news of his death was received, politicians and Industrialist alike took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the legendary industrialist.

Sorry to hear of the passing of veteran industrialist Shri B.K. Birla. He was a stalwart who made crucial contributions to business, education and several social causes in India. My condolences to his family and countless colleagues and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 3, 2019

Saddened at the passing of noted industrialist Basant Kumar Birla Ji. His contribution to education, through various trusts and institutions, is paramount. My condolences to his family, colleagues and friends — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 3, 2019

In his tribute, President Ram Nath Kovid said that BK Birla was a stalwart who made crucial contributions to business, education and several social causes in India. Whereas, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said that she was saddened at the passing of noted industrialist Basant Kumar Birla Ji.

Here's how other politicians, industrialists, and netizens offered their condolences to BK Birla:

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri BK Birla ji. His constant pursuit of excellence and the the grand legacy that he has left behind shall continue to inspire us for a long time to come. May he rest in peace. — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 3, 2019

#BKBirla was a statesman of the business community , a visionary entrepreneur, a philanthropist, an educationist, a karmayogi for whom work was worship. He lived a Gandhian life leaving behind a fantastic legacy. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 3, 2019

My condolences to the family of Shri BK Birla - the Grand Old Man of Indian industry who started off at the age of 14. He is an inspiration to an entrepreneur like me.https://t.co/NEk37CsH2w — Aniket Deb (@aniketdeb) July 3, 2019

Basant Kumar, popularly known as BK, was 13 when he was told by his uncle BM Birla that it was time for him to earn pocket money by buying and selling shares. He managed to earn Rs 4,000 in the first year itself which made him pay taxes. https://t.co/O62CcvK9vU — MSaraswathy (@Maamitalks) July 3, 2019

I have very fond memories of my interaction with him in early part of my career in Kolkata. A true gentleman to the core. May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Nonagenarian industrialist BK Birla passes awayhttps://t.co/BbNrHLGNn4 — Sanjib Chatterjee (@Sanjibchat) July 3, 2019

Industrialist B K Birla passes away, he was grandfather of Kumar Mangalam Birla, died in the financial capital on Wednesday. He was 98.

Our heart felt condolences... #RIP #bkbirla #Birla pic.twitter.com/fUEaYcTLb5 — Nikkhhil Jethwa (@nikkhhiljethwa) July 3, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to Shri #BKBirla’s family & friends. He leaves behind a legacy of prosperity. Birla Ji created an empire at a time when very few could triumph over challenging environment. His contribution to the society, specially in education will be remembered fondly. — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) July 3, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to the Birla family on the sad occasion of the passing away of industrialist #BKBirla. pic.twitter.com/4zqwKJKCtB — à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¤Âà¤¿à¤Âà¤Âà¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤ à¤Â (@pathak83ram) July 3, 2019

Started my career with #BKBirla Group and just learned that he is no more at the age of 98. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/YsxR7CxPhj — Rahul Jain (@BeingHR) July 3, 2019

Veteran Industrialist #BKBirla passes away at 98. My heartfelt condolences to the Birla family on this sad occasion. He leaves behind a legacy of prosperity.



His contribution to the society, specially in education will be remembered fondly. pic.twitter.com/e3BeuKaxfK — Ritesh Tiwari (@IamRiteshTiwari) July 3, 2019

Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist, businessman and philanthropist #bkbirla ! May he rest in eternal peace and God gives strength and courage to the country to bear the loss! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/n2RPsHqBRG — Kumar Abhishek (@KrAbhishek007) July 3, 2019

#BKBirla Bapu ji was a statesman of the business community , a visionary entrepreneur, a philanthropist, an educationist, a karmayogi for whom work was worship. He lived a simple life leaving behind a fantastic legacy.



Rest in Peace ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/3RwstHzAlH — Suresh Rajasri (@rajasri_suresh) July 3, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates