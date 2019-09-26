Blackbuck case: Salman Khan to appear before Jodhpur court on Friday

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been directed by Jodhpurs District and Sessions Court to appear before it on Friday in a case related to the alleged poaching of two blackbucks in a Rajasthan village two decades ago. The actor's lawyer has been reportedly asked to ensure his presence in the court on Friday, or else he will be at risk of his bail getting cancelled. The Bollywood superstar has been sentenced to five-year imprisonment in the blackbuck poaching case but is currently out on bail.

Earlier this month, the state government had filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the acquittal of actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari in the blackbuck poaching case. These actors, were co-accused along with Salman Khan for poaching two blackbucks during the shooting of their film "Hum Saath Saath Hain" in 1998.

While the actor is expected to appear before the court on Friday, the police are taking extra care for his security because he has been issued death threat on Facebook earlier this week.

In a Facebook post by Gairi Shooter, a picture of Salman Khan with a red cross has been shared and captioned: "Salman, think, you can save yourself from Indian law, however, Vishnoi Samaj and Sopu Party has announced death sentence for you. You are an accused in Sopu's court".

Police have already started probing the matter.

