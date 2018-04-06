Blackbuck case: Salman Khan to spend another night in jail

The court on Friday was supposed to hear the bail application of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, in connection with the 1998 black buck poaching case

Salman Khan. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

The Jodhpur sessions court on Friday reserved the decision on Salman Khan's bail plea till Saturday, defence counsel said.

The court on Friday was supposed to hear the bail application of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, in connection with the 1998 black buck poaching case.

Pronouncing the verdict in the two-decade-old case, the court on Thursday convicted the actor and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment, while other accused in the case - Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam - were acquitted.

A penalty of Rs. 10,000 was also levied on him.

Salman Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks in the Kankani village near Jodhpur in 1998 during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

He was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Blackbuck Poaching Case: 'Depressed' Salman Khan Broke Down In His Cell

-with agency inputs

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This inputs from agencies has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever