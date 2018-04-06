Blackbuck poaching case: 'Depressed' Salman Khan broke down in his cell

Sources tell mid-day that Salman Khan has not taken well to his incarceration in Blackbuck poaching case even though his prospects of obtaining bail today are quite good



Salman is lodged in ward 2 at Jodhpur jail. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan hasn't been taking his incarceration in Jodhpur well. According to sources, the star is depressed and even skipped his dinner. Says a source, "First, Salman's medical examination was done. While his blood pressure was normal, his mental state was disturbed. He is lodged in the cell next to Asaram Bapu. Once inside, he couldn't control himself and broke down.

The source adds, "He wasn't expecting anything like this at all, and it has been a huge shock. Salman has been kept away from the other prisoners, as the authorities don't want any untoward incident to happen. In Jodhpur, hironon (deers) ko devta maana jata hai."

"Dinner, which consists of daal and roti, had been served to him but he did not touch it. He seems to be depressed and lost in thought. One assumes that he will be shattered if he doesn't get bail tomorrow," he added.

What happened?

Salman Khan shot and killed the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. Blackbuck is an endangered animal and included in the schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972. All the actors were in a Gypsy that night with Salman in the driving seat. He spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them, prosecution lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi said.

Big bucks on Bhai

With four films headlining Khan in the pipeline — Race 3, Kick 2, Bharat and Dabangg 3 — trade pundits say over Rs 400 crore is riding on the superstar. Race 3, which is in the final leg of its shoot, is said to be mounted on a budget of Rs 125 crore. Trade expert Amod Mehra said, “He has one schedule left for Race 3, which will be completed soon. Three of his upcoming films and a television show, Dus Ka Dum, are still in the pre-production stage. I hope Salman will not be out of action for long. Personally, I think it is not going to affect his brand.'

What the buck?

Samir Soni, Neelam's husband

"I have mixed emotions right now. I am happy for Neelam and the rest. It is a 20- year-old ordeal. I don't know why Salman was singled out. It seems his (star) status has come in the way"

Jaya Bachchan, actor and MP

"...I feel if you are killing or shooting an innocent animal (and) it is against the law, then the law has every right to pass a judgement. I am saddened as Salman is a nice individual but if a nice individual commits a mistake then he should be able to bear the consequences"

Alok Nath, actor

"It is the honourable court's judgement, so we have to take it and respect it as they have studied the case for 20 years"

Sona Mohapatra, singer

"So...will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck-ups in the industry do? When's bail? When's the next block buster release? Dabangg 'concert' tour dates? Bigg Boss? Charity drives"

Arjun Rampal, actor

"The law takes its course. Can't argue (with) it. But at this point in time, I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to Salman Khan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing he is, is a criminal. I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves"

Dalip Tahil, actor

"I am still trying to wrap my head around the decision. You target him...where is the justice in this? You completely acquit the rest of the people. If they were there... they were also a part of the crime."

Also read: Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan sentenced to 5 years jail

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates