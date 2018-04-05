Blackbuck poaching case live updates: Salman Khan found guilty

Salman Khan has been found guilty by Jodhpur court for killing two blackbucks in the Kankani village near Jodhpur in 1998, quantum of sentence to be announced



Salman Khan arriving at the Jodhpur court for the verdict. Pics/Pallav Paliwal

It seems like the time of reckoning has come for the stars indicted in the Blackbuck killing case. A 20-year-old case, the Jodhpur court has reached a verdict on Thursday, finding Salman Khan guilty and the others -- Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam have been acquitted. The actor is accused of killing two blackbucks in the Kankani village near Jodhpur in 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.



Saif Ali Khan at the Jodhpur airport



Tabu at the Jodhpur airport

A Jodhpur court today convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, a prosecution lawyer said. Salman Khan has been held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur in October 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, has also been acquitted, said Mahipal Bishnoi, the prosecution counsel.



Sonali Bendre at the Jodhpur airport

Final arguments of the case were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved his judgment. Salman was facing charges under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. All the actors were in a Gypsy car on the night of October 1, 1998 that night, with Salman Khan in the driving seat. He spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them, the lawyer said.



Neelam Kothari with husband Sameer Soni at the Jodhpur airport

As per TV reports, the quantum of sentence is two years, but Salman Khan can apply for bail immediately. Although he will have to apply for bail at a sessions court. Salman Khan has also been asked to pay fine of Rs 50,000

Also read: Blackbuck Poaching Case: Here's The Jail Time The Actors Might Have To Serve If Found Guilty

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text