Blackbuck poaching case: Preity Zinta rushes to meet Salman Khan in Jodhpur

Day after Salman Khan is convicted in blackbuck poaching case, superstar's industry friends head to Jodhpur to meet him

Salman Khan. Pic/PTI

There was no relief for Salman Khan as the Jodhpur Sessions Court yesterday adjourned his bail plea hearing to Saturday. The actor, who was convicted by the trial court on Thursday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to five years in prison, spent his second night in the Jodhpur Central Jail yesterday.



Sajid Nadiadwala

While the others acquitted in the case - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam - returned to the city on Thursday evening, many of Khan's friends rushed to Rajasthan. Preity Zinta, his co-star in several films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000) and Jaan-E-Mann (2006), was seen arriving in Jodhpur last morning.



Preity Zinta at Jodhpur airport

As per sources, she met the incarcerated actor in the jail. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who delivered the 2014 hit, Kick, with Khan, cancelled the success party of his latest release, Baaghi 2, and left for Jodhpur on Thursday night.



Jacqueline Fernandez

Back home, many of the actor's well-wishers, including Waheeda Rehman, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and David Dhawan were seen visiting his house to express their solidarity.



Sonakshi Sinha

