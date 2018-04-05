Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan sentenced to 5 years of jail, Twitterati react

Salman Khan has been convicted by a Jodhpur court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor has been pronounced a sentence of 5 years of jail



Salman Khan outside Jodhpur court. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

A Jodhpur court on Monday convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to jail for 5 years. A penalty of Rs 10,000 was also levied on him. And Twitter has its own reactions. While some are vooting that justice prevailed, others are saddened by the fact that their favourite star has been convicted. Salman Khan was facing the charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which prescribes up to six-year jail for the guilty.

Here are some of the reactions:

I will delete all my social media accounts if @BeingSalmanKhan is not behind bars tomorrow.. in the black buck case. #SalmanKhan #BlackBuck — P@rV (@parvchichu) April 4, 2018

Endangered species #Blackbuck hunted down in 1998. For 20 years since then, #SalmanKhan has been making movies and millions.



A hefty contribution to zoological survey of India /wildlife reserves could be ordered by the court. — kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) April 5, 2018

In #SalmanKhan case if #Blackbuck would have reached hospital alive, everybody would have blamed Doctor for his death — Dr Ganesh Choudhari (@DrGaneshCartoon) April 5, 2018

#SalmanKhan bhai got 5 years in #BlackBuckPoachingCase

Look at the destiny of that Jaipur's #Blackbuck ! Even after 20 years of death he/she is still remembered by fellow Indians !#SalmanVerdict #BlackBuckVerdict pic.twitter.com/Q32TrZ531P — Piyu Nair ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@DtPiyu) April 5, 2018

Ab tak to #BlackBuck ki 3 puste nikal gayi hongi judgement ka wait karte karte...



That's the average time to get judgement in India...



So it seems fine.#BlackBuckPoachingCase #SalmanVerdict #salmankhan — Tweets of a boy (@tweetsofaboy) April 5, 2018

It took 19yrs to shift case from Jodhpur to a High Court in form of verdict. Now it will take another 19 yrs for the punishment.

Twist. - High Court judge is the same #Blackbuck who died in 1998#à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤® ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#BlackBuckPoachingCase #SalmanKhan #SalmanVerdict #Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/Rtt2QmZ7OT — Dosra Parera ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ (@dosra_parera) April 5, 2018

As soon as the news broke of Salman Khan being found guilty in the blackbuck poaching case, his organisation, Being Human's stake has dipped down drastically, as reported by Financial Express. A lot of money is at stake on Salman's shoulders. His film Race 3 has completed almost 90 percent of its shoot, while Dabangg 3 and Bharat have just been announced.

The Jodhpur court today convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, a prosecution lawyer said. Salman Khan has been held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur in October 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, has also been acquitted, said Mahipal Bishnoi, the prosecution counsel.

