Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan sentenced to 5 years of jail, Twitterati react

Apr 05, 2018, 14:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Salman Khan has been convicted by a Jodhpur court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor has been pronounced a sentence of 5 years of jail

Salman Khan in Jodhpur
Salman Khan outside Jodhpur court. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

A Jodhpur court on Monday convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to jail for 5 years. A penalty of Rs 10,000 was also levied on him. And Twitter has its own reactions. While some are vooting that justice prevailed, others are saddened by the fact that their favourite star has been convicted. Salman Khan was facing the charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which prescribes up to six-year jail for the guilty.

Here are some of the reactions:

As soon as the news broke of Salman Khan being found guilty in the blackbuck poaching case, his organisation, Being Human's stake has dipped down drastically, as reported by Financial Express. A lot of money is at stake on Salman's shoulders. His film Race 3 has completed almost 90 percent of its shoot, while Dabangg 3 and Bharat have just been announced.

The Jodhpur court today convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, a prosecution lawyer said. Salman Khan has been held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur in October 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, has also been acquitted, said Mahipal Bishnoi, the prosecution counsel.

Also Read: Blackbuck Poaching Case Live Updates: Salman Khan Sentenced To 5 Years Jail

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video

Tags

salman khansalman khan controversiesjodhpurbollywood news
Go to top