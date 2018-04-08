Blackmail continues to win hearts; collects 2.81 crore on Day one

Blackmail collected 2.81 crore on Day 1 at the Box Office

Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo's 'Blackmail' has opened to rave reviews and positive word of mouth collecting a decent amount on day one. The movie collected 2.81 crore on Friday. The Irrfan starrer continues to win hearts of Bollywood celebrities. After receiving a thumbs up from industry veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film continues to please Bollywood names like Atul Kasbekar, Harshvardhan Rane, Makarand Deshpande, Manav Kaul, Suraj Jagan.

Filmmaker Atul Kasbekar took to Twitter to share, "Watched #Blackmail last night, black comedies are my fav genre of cinema Well done again from the director of the cult classic #DelhiBelly , @AbhinayDeo Kudos to @TSeries , Bhushan, @priyagupta999 @vinodbhanu for backing such varied content".

Harshvardhan Rane said, "I think Irrfan sir was at his best. Very wicked and quirky sense of humour after a very long time. The sense of humour is very Hollywood like which is very refreshing to watch it in Indian cinema, it will be something new for the audience. One should definitely give it a watch. Irrfan sir is at his subtle best how he delivers without doing much, with him less is always more. I think this is one of his best performances. Arunoday was a surprise package, he was fabulous, very funny."

Veteran actor Makarand Deshpande said, "Crazy, killer, I think I've never seen such a revenge film, I feel this film will take Indian Cinema to a new level. The audience is going to love it, it's crazy, relentlessly crazy. Screenplay, direction, camera, music, background music, actors, all of them and of course Irrfan, I love Irrfan so much, I think it is because of such people that such films are made." About Abhinay Deo he said, "I think we've caught somebody who is unique as a filmmaker and Blackmail stands right there. I'm too happy to watch it, I'm going to watch it again." He further added, "Arunoday was fabulous, he is quite a performer."

Revealing the best part he said, "It's mad, emotions are still there, it is good to say quirky but it has such a beautiful violence that you keep watching it, it's faster than you can see and it is good to be at that face. It doesn't leave you until the end."

Manav Kaul said, "It's a very well written film, Irrfan is outstanding, every actor has performed very well. It's a very difficult film, we do not get to see such films. It's a dark comedy, it's bizarre, you are laughing at someone's death. It's mindblowing very difficult film to pull off. Songs are good, film is good, music is very nice and performances are extraordinary."

Gulshan Devaiya said, "It was very enjoyable, I am a very big fan of Abhinay Deo and his brand of humour. I've really enjoyed the previous movie that he made Delhi Belly, my expectation was to come here and have a similar amount of fun. Irrfan is one of the best actors that we have, they have put up a great cast together, Arunoday, Kirti, Divya Dutta they were all splendid, amazing ensemble performance. It's a thriller, lot of unexpected moments that grab you and tickle you to laughter, some amazing dialogues as well. It's a thorough entertainer."

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, 'Blackmail', directed by Abhinay Deo, is running successfully all over.

