Blackmail gets thumbs from Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs

At a special screening of the film Blackmail, celebrities like Shabana Azmi, director David Dhawan, Omung Kumar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Swanand Kirkire were present last evening. Blackmail is a mad predictable script directed with such relish by Abhinay Deo, performed with unrestrained delight by a super ensemble cast led by Irrfan, Arunoday Singh and Divya Dutta," Azmi said after the screening. Lyricist and writer Swanand Kirkire called Blackmail as a Waakda film, which should not be missed.

Filmmaker Omung Kumar found the film incredibly funny, witty, quirky and he enjoyed watching it so much that he did not want the movie to end. "It's fantastic, I wanted to see all the stupid things that are in the film and I was guessing who is going to die next. The writing, the direction, the cast is believable. Irrfan is obviously fantastic but everyone put together is fabulous," Kumar said.

Earlier even industry veterans like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor amongst others had given rave reviews about Blackmail. Irrfan, who is currently undergoing treatment for NeuroEndocrine Tumor, could not be a part of the promotional activities of the film. Besides Irrfan, the film also has Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya in prominent roles. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures the film directed by Abhinay Deo, will release tomorrow.

With inputs from PTI